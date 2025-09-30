Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman: A Timeline of Their Relationship After nearly two decades together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated. The Oscar-winning actress and the country music superstar were once considered one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples. Here’s a look back at their love story — from the very beginning to their reported split.

1. 2005: A Chance Meeting at a Hollywood Gala Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban first met in January 2005 at the G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles. Both stars had achieved global success in their careers, but little did they know this introduction would spark one of Hollywood’s most talked-about romances.

2. 2006: Engagement and a Romantic Wedding Just a year later, the couple announced their engagement. They tied the knot in June 2006 at the Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by family, friends, and celebrity guests.

3. 2006: Early Challenges in Their Marriage That same year, Urban entered rehab for substance abuse. Kidman stood by his side, showing her unwavering support. This moment became a cornerstone of their relationship, proving their dedication to each other.

4. 2008: Expanding Their Family In 2008, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose. Three years later, in 2010, their second daughter, Faith Margaret, was born via surrogate. Family life became their top priority, with Kidman often describing motherhood as her “greatest joy.”

5. 2010s: Balancing Careers and Love Despite demanding schedules, the two managed to keep their marriage strong. Urban toured the world while Kidman continued her award-winning acting career, but they often spoke about prioritizing time together, no matter how busy life became.

6. 2017: Celebrating 10 Years Together At their 10-year anniversary, the couple renewed their vows privately. Kidman shared in interviews that Urban made her feel “deeply loved every day,” while Urban credited her for keeping him grounded.

7. 2020s: A Life in Nashville The pair settled into family life in Nashville, Tennessee. Kidman often referred to the city as her “home,” while Urban balanced being both a global country star and a devoted dad.