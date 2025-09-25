Listen Live
Taylor Swift's Upcoming Movie Already A Hit

Published on September 24, 2025

Taylor Swift anuncia sorpresivo álbum The Life of a Showgirl
Source: https://www.facebook.com/TaylorSwift/photos / facebook.com/TaylorSwift/photos

Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be accompanied by a film, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which has already generated $15 million in ticket sales within 24 hours of going on sale.

The film is expected to bring in between $30 million and $50 million during its limited weekend run at AMC theaters from October 3rd to 5th.

AMC secured the rights to the film after Taylor Swift’s team directly contacted AMC boss Adam Aron, following the success of her previous concert film, Eras Tour, which grossed $180.8 million domestically and $267.1 million worldwide.

The 89-minute film will include the world premiere of Taylor Swift’s music video, “The Fate of Ophelia,” as well as personal reflections on the new album, behind-the-scenes footage, and new lyric videos.

Distribution of the film will be handled by Variance Films domestically and Piece of Magic Entertainment overseas, with screenings planned in 18 countries, including Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.
Source: Digital Music News

