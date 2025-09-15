Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Lainey Wilson & Vince Gill’s Emotional Emmy Tribute

The 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept. 14) paused its glamour and celebration for a moment of deep reflection when country stars Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill took the stage. The pair performed Gill’s timeless ballad “Go Rest High on That Mountain” during the annual In Memoriam tribute, honoring the television legends lost over the past year.

Standing center stage, Wilson and Gill traded verses and blended their voices on the powerful chorus. Behind them, screens displayed the faces of late icons, including Ozzy Osbourne, Maggie Smith, David Lynch, Valerie Mahaffey, Julian McMahon, John Amos, Loni Anderson, Michelle Trachtenberg, George Wendt, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The performance silenced the room, offering a rare and heartfelt country moment at the Emmys.

Originally released in 1995, Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” has become a staple at memorials and funerals. Written after the deaths of Gill’s close friend Keith Whitley and his brother Bob, the song went on to win two Grammy Awards and remains one of the most enduring tributes in country music history.

Sunday’s performance also highlighted a newer addition to the classic. Gill included the rarely-heard third verse, first performed live in 2019 and officially released this week on an extended version of the song. The verse added fresh emotional depth to a track already known for its healing power.

With Wilson’s soulful vocals and Gill’s personal connection to the song, the duet became one of the night’s standout moments. Country performances at the Emmys are rare, making this tribute especially meaningful for both fans and viewers at home.

Hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, the 2025 Emmy Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount+, closing its In Memoriam segment with a performance that will not soon be forgotten.

