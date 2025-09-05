Shaboozey Named NFL’s Voice for Thursday Night Football
Shaboozey Named NFL’s New Voice for Thursday Night Football Theme Song
The NFL has officially tapped rising country star Shaboozey to deliver the 2025-26 Thursday Night Football theme song. His brand-new track, “Let ’Em Know,” will serve as the anthem for this season’s pre-show coverage, promotional campaigns, and weekly game-day hype. Fans can already catch a preview of the high-energy track in the latest commercial promoting the upcoming showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders.
This major partnership marks yet another milestone in what has already been a breakout year for Shaboozey. In 2025 alone, the singer-songwriter has:
Joined Spotify’s Billions Club with his viral smash “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” surpassing 1 billion streams.
Earned recognition in the country music scene, from a standout performance at Stagecoach Festival to presenting at the American Music Awards (AMAs).
Launched his own headlining tour, The Great American Roadshow, which kicks off in just a few weeks.
For an artist still in the early stages of his career, Shaboozey’s trajectory is nothing short of remarkable. Now, with the NFL spotlight shining on him every Thursday night, “Let ’Em Know” is set to pump up millions of football fans all season long.
