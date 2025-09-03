‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Cast List Revealed

Source: John Medina / Getty

The announcement came with a live performance featuring Jenna Johnson, Derek Hough and other fan favorites, building anticipation for the show’s return.

The full lineup for Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars was unveiled Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

The new season premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available the following day on Hulu.

Olympic Gymnast – Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

80s Actor – Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson

Lead of Pentatonix – Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

The Parent Trap Actress – Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Boy Meets World Actress- Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Comedian- Andy Richter and Emma Slater

The Traitors Star – Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Reality Star- Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

NBA Player- Baron Davis and Britt Stewart



