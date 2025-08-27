Listen Live
We're All A Little Thirsty

Published on August 27, 2025

The world is chaotic, we’re all walking around on edge, losing our minds over things like pineapple on pizza or whether your coworker actually “meant” the passive-aggressive email they sent. But hear me out… what if the real culprit isn’t politics, TikTok, or that guy at Starbucks cutting in line? What if it’s just… dehydration? Yeah, dehydration.

According to this study from Study Finds, people who don’t drink enough water are actually more stressed. Like, “hold your third latte and rethink your life choices” kind of stressed. Turns out, even mild dehydration can make your brain go, “Danger! Panic! Everything is terrible!” And suddenly that weird noise your fridge makes at 2 a.m.? Apocalypse.

So maybe the reason your anxiety spikes when scrolling through your feed or when traffic is “mildly inconvenient” is literally because your body is screaming for a sip of water. Think about it: we’re all running around caffeinated, sugary, energy-drink-fueled, and wondering why we can’t meditate our way to inner peace. Maybe inner peace is just a tall glass of H₂O away.

And let’s be honest, it explains a lot. Your coworker yelling about stapler etiquette? Probably just dehydrated. That panic at 4 p.m. over forgetting your podcast notes? Could be thirst. You screaming at the Pacers during the Finals? Definitely thirst.

So here’s a wild idea: before you reach for your third coffee, your fifth soda, or start writing angry Twitter threads about strangers, grab some water. Take a sip. Hydrate. Your stress levels might just chill, your brain might stop imagining the apocalypse in the break room, and who knows maybe the world will start to feel a little less chaotic.

Turns out, the cure for modern anxiety isn’t a therapist, a meditation app, or scrolling funny TikToks it’s just being a little less thirsty. Cheers to that.

