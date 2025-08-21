Dolly Parton Gets Her Own Coca-Cola Flavor

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Dolly Parton has written books, launched a line of baking kits, and even has a Nashville hotel on the way, but her latest project might top them all. Dolly now has her very own Coca-Cola flavor.

The limited-edition drink is called 40th Pop Fizz, created in honor of Dollywood’s upcoming 40th anniversary next year.

Fans hoping to sip it will need to make the trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, because it’s only sold inside Dollywood.

As for the flavor? It’s described as a cherry-infused, creamy twist on classic Coca-Cola. Some visitors swear it’s delicious, while others are still on the fence.