Listen Live
Entertainment

Dolly Parton Gets Her Own Coca-Cola Flavor

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith
Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Dolly Parton has written books, launched a line of baking kits, and even has a Nashville hotel on the way, but her latest project might top them all. Dolly now has her very own Coca-Cola flavor.

The limited-edition drink is called 40th Pop Fizz, created in honor of Dollywood’s upcoming 40th anniversary next year.

Fans hoping to sip it will need to make the trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, because it’s only sold inside Dollywood.

As for the flavor? It’s described as a cherry-infused, creamy twist on classic Coca-Cola. Some visitors swear it’s delicious, while others are still on the fence.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Football
33 Items
Sports

Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close