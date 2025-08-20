Morgan Wallen Snubs the Grammys Despite Record-Breaking Album Success

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is making headlines once again—this time for turning his back on the Grammy Awards. The chart-topping singer has reportedly decided not to submit his latest album, I’m the Problem, for Grammy consideration.

Released in May 2025, the 37-track project has dominated the Billboard 200 chart, holding the No. 1 spot for an incredible 11 weeks and expected to secure a 12th. The album’s hit singles have been streamed millions of times, cementing Wallen as one of today’s biggest country stars.

But despite the record-breaking success, Wallen won’t be competing in any Grammy categories this year—not even Best Country Solo Performance. His decision comes as the Recording Academy introduces new category changes for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The move has sparked mixed reactions across social media. Some fans applaud Wallen for staying true to himself, while others believe the country singer should embrace the recognition, especially with such a milestone album.