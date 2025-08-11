Listen Live
Riley Green Stops Florida Concert to Break Up Fight

Published on August 11, 2025

Windy City Smokeout Country Music And BBQ Festival In Chicago
Country music star Riley Green paused his Florida concert to personally break up a fight between two women in the crowd. The altercation happened mid-song while Green was performing Toby Keith’s iconic patriotic hit, “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue.”

Witnesses say the country singer addressed the audience with humor, telling them they should “wait until we’re done singing about America” before starting a fight. Despite the lighthearted remark, the dispute continued, forcing Green to step away from the microphone not once, but twice, to calm things down.

After intervening, Riley Green stayed near the front of the stage to keep a close eye on the crowd, ensuring the rest of the concert stayed peaceful. Fans praised the singer for his quick action, professionalism, and dedication to keeping the show enjoyable for everyone.

The viral moment adds to Green’s reputation as a down-to-earth performer who connects directly with his fans—whether it’s through his hit songs like “There Was This Girl” and “Different ‘Round Here,” or by stepping in to keep the peace during a live performance.

Check out the now viral moment below:

