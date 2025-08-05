Listen Live
Entertainment

Carrie Underwood Debuts New Hair Color

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Opry 100: A Live Celebration, NBC
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Carrie Underwood is embracing a fresh new look — and it’s a throwback to her natural roots.

On August 4, the American Idol judge surprised fans by swapping her iconic golden blonde locks for a brownish-blonde hue. In an Instagram post revealing the transformation, Underwood shared that it’s the first time in nearly 30 years she’s worn her natural hair color.

“Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old,” the country superstar wrote alongside photos of her new hair. “But I thought it might be time to give it a second chance.”

The 42-year-old singer credited Nashville-based colorist Katelin August for the makeover, writing, “Thanks to @katelinaugusthair for helping me get back to my roots.” She closed the caption with the hashtag #NewOldMe.

Carrie’s new hairstyle has already sparked buzz online, with fans praising her fresh and natural look.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Football
33 Items
Sports

Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close