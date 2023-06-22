Dan + Shay Join The Voice As Duo Coaches

Dan + Shay, the Grammy award-winning country duo, are set to take on a new role as mentors on the popular singing competition show, The Voice. With their impressive experience of over 10,000 hours in the music industry, they bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the coaching panel.

The announcement by NBC confirms that Dan + Shay will join forces as coaches for the show’s 25th season. Alongside them will be fan favorite Chance the Rapper, as well as the seasoned country superstar Reba McEntire and the talented R&B crooner John Legend. McEntire and Legend are already scheduled to serve as coaches in the upcoming 24th season, which is set to air later this year.

This won’t be the first time that Dan + Shay have graced the stage of The Voice. In a previous season, they performed their hit single “Speechless” alongside contestant Chevel Shepherd. Additionally, they served as Battle Advisors for renowned country artist Blake Shelton in another season. Their familiarity with the show and their successful music career make them a perfect fit for mentoring aspiring artists.

As for the current season, season 24, viewers can expect an exciting lineup of coaches. Joining Legend on the panel are Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and the new addition, Reba McEntire. McEntire will be stepping in to replace the long-time country legend Blake Shelton, who has been a coach since the very first season of The Voice. Shelton bid farewell to the show at the end of season 23. In an interview with EW, he shared that the best thing that happened to him during his time on the show was meeting his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. The couple tied the knot in 2021.

Shelton also expressed his anticipation for the upcoming season and revealed that he already has his favorite team picked out. With Stefani as a coach, he jokingly mentioned that she might get tired of his constant advice and ideas. It’s clear that Shelton’s love for the show and his passion for supporting aspiring artists will continue, even from the sidelines.

With the inclusion of Dan + Shay as mentors and the star-studded coaching lineup, The Voice’s upcoming seasons promise to be filled with incredible talent, memorable performances, and invaluable guidance for aspiring singers. Fans of the show can look forward to witnessing the journey of these artists as they help shape the next generation of musical superstars.