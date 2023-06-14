Garth Brooks Wants His Bar To Be The Chick-Fil-A Of Honky Tonks

Garth Brooks is standing firm in his decision to serve Bud Light at his upcoming bar, undeterred by the controversy surrounding the beer brand. The partnership between Bud Light and transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney has sparked heated debates, making the beer a topic of political contention. Despite the potential backlash and boycott threats from conservative circles, Brooks remains resolute in his stance. He emphasizes the importance of inclusiveness and expresses his unwavering commitment to fostering a welcoming environment.

In an interview with Billboard, Brooks shared his vision for his bar, Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, which is set to open on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. While some neighboring establishments, such as conservative bar owner Kid Rock, have chosen to stop serving Bud Light due to the controversy, Brooks explained that he will not follow suit. He expressed his desire for the bar to emulate the atmosphere of Chick-fil-A, aiming for a place where patrons feel safe, where manners prevail, and where people genuinely like one another.

“I know this sounds corny,” Garth told Billboard last week, “I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks…I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you (are let) into this house, love one another. If you’re an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

In line with this vision, he states that every brand of beer will be served, as it is not his decision to dictate customers’ preferences. Brooks emphasizes that the core principle of his establishment is to promote love and acceptance, asserting that if someone enters his bar, they should treat one another with kindness. However, he also notes that if someone acts inappropriately, there are plenty of other venues available on lower Broadway.

Brooks’s position on the matter has garnered outrage and threats of boycotts from some individuals on social media. Despite the backlash, the renowned Country Music Hall of Famer addressed the controversy during his Inside Studio G livestream. He acknowledges the existence of diverse opinions but reiterates his unwavering commitment to inclusiveness. Brooks firmly believes that diversity holds the key to addressing present and future societal problems. While recognizing that not everyone shares his perspective, he accepts that people have their own beliefs, just as he has his own.

As a bar owner, Brooks intends to offer a wide selection of popular beers to cater to different preferences. He urges potential patrons to visit Friends In Low Places with open minds, advocating for love, tolerance, and patience. While respecting those who may choose not to visit his establishment, he extends an invitation to anyone willing to experience his bar firsthand.

Despite the potential consequences of his stance, Brooks does not appear to fear a boycott. However, Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, has experienced a decline in sales following the controversy. The brand faced criticism from both the LGBTQ community and conservatives, and the handling of the Mulvaney partnership led to repercussions for the company. Two marketing executives involved in the fiasco were placed on leave, which drew further criticism from some members of the LGBTQ community.

Garth Brooks’s unwavering commitment to inclusiveness and his refusal to back down on his decision to serve Bud Light exemplify his dedication to creating an accepting and welcoming atmosphere at his bar. While his stance may elicit varying opinions, it is evident that Brooks is resolute in his pursuit of love and diversity at Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.