Morgan Wallen And Luke Combs Make History on Hot 100

Morgan Wallen’s hit single “Last Night” continues its dominant streak on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, securing the top position for an impressive 10th consecutive week. This remarkable achievement places “Last Night” among the elite 44 songs in the history of the Hot 100 to hold the No. 1 spot for 10 weeks or more out of a total of 1,149 chart-toppers. Only 4% of all songs that have reached the summit have achieved this milestone.

In addition to Wallen’s chart-topping success, Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s timeless classic, “Fast Car,” is making waves as it climbs from No. 8 to No. 4 on the Hot 100. Combs’ rendition surpasses the peak position of Chapman’s original version, which reached No. 6 back in 1988. This achievement, combined with the continued reign of “Last Night,” marks the first time since 2000 that two country songs have simultaneously held spots in the top five of the Hot 100.

The Hot 100 incorporates various factors, including U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and sales data across all genres. The charts, dated June 17, 2023, will be updated on Billboard.com on June 13. For the latest chart news, fans can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram. According to Luminate, “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen, released under Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, garnered 68.8 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 4%), accumulated 31 million streams (down 6%), and sold 8,000 downloads (down 6%) during the tracking week of June 2-8.

Since initially claiming the top spot on the Hot 100 in March, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” has continued to make impressive strides. It maintains its reign at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart for a 12th week, remains at its peak position of No. 4 on the Radio Songs chart, and rebounds from No. 6 to No. 4 on the Digital Song Sales chart after previously topping the list.

“Last Night” continues to dominate Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, which employs the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100. It secures the No. 1 position for the 18th week, tying for the 10th-longest reign since the chart’s transition into an all-encompassing genre survey in October 1958. Wallen stands out as the only solo artist with two of the 10 longest-leading hits on the Hot Country Songs chart during that timeframe, with his track “You Proof” spending 19 weeks at No. 1 in 2022.