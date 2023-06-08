Carly Pearce Ends Relationship Over Trust Issues

Carly Pearce and her boyfriend, Riley King, have called it quits after being together for two years. The reason behind their breakup is said to be “trust issues”. An insider revealed that Carly is still dealing with the aftermath of her divorce from Michael Ray, and that has affected her ability to trust in her current relationship.

Riley King confirmed the split and expressed his well wishes for Carly’s future. He acknowledged that Carly’s divorce was particularly challenging for her, and he hinted that her music, which often revolves around her past relationship struggles, may have taken a toll on their relationship.

Carly Pearce has not publicly commented on the breakup, but she has removed all traces of Riley from her Instagram. Instead, she has been promoting her upcoming single, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” featuring Chris Stapleton. In her Instagram post announcing the duet, she described the song as capturing the feeling of being in a relationship where there is emotional distance and indifference.

Carly’s previous marriage to Michael Ray was short-lived, lasting only eight months before she filed for divorce in 2019. She later revealed that it was the most difficult year of her life. While she didn’t disclose the exact cause of the split, she emphasized the importance of trust in a relationship, saying, “When you love somebody, you trust them.”

As of now, Carly Pearce’s representative has not provided any comment on the breakup. Fans will be eager to see how Carly navigates her personal life and career following this setback.