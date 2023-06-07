CMA Fest 2023: Your Ultimate Guide!

Are you ready for a music-filled extravaganza? Look no further than CMA Fest 2023! Whether you’re a die-hard country music fan or simply looking for a good time, this four-day event in downtown Nashville has something for everyone. From stadium performances to intimate showcases, meet-and-greets to fan club parties, CMA Fest is the ultimate celebration of mainstream country music. And the best part? It’s all for a good cause, as proceeds from the festival benefit the CMA Foundation, supporting music education initiatives.

Let’s take a closer look at the confirmed stages for this year’s CMA Fest.

The iconic Nissan Stadium will host performances by country music stars like Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church, to name just a few.

For a more intimate experience, check out the Ascend Amphitheater, where artists such as Cadillac Three, Elvie Shane, Tenille Townes, Randy Rogers Band, and Boy Named Banjo will take the stage.

The Riverfront Stage at Riverfront Park promises an incredible lineup featuring talented artists like Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Bailey Zimmerman, Hailey Whitters, Maddie & Tae, Ingrid Andress, and many more.

If you’re in the mood for diverse musical experiences, head to the Amp Stage at Ascend Park, Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park, or Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza, where you’ll discover artists like Caitlyn Smith, Rita Wilson, Blanco Brown, Pam Tillis, and Chrissy Metz, among others.

It’s important to note that some stages require tickets, while others are free to attend, offering something for every budget.

But the music doesn’t stop there! Inside the Music City Center, passholders can enjoy the wonders of “Fan Fair X.” This area is a haven for shopping, food, label freebies, panel discussions, book signings, intimate performances, and meet-and-greets with your favorite artists. Each morning, “Fan Fair X” kicks off with an “Artist of the Day” lineup, which includes big names like Dierks Bentley, Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, and Wynonna Judd.

Fan Fair X also features special events such as a live taping of the popular podcast “Bussin’ With The Boys,” hosted by former Tennessee Titans players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, with guests including Locash and Dustin Lynch.

Local comedian Dusty Slay will bring laughter to the festival with a dedicated comedy show. And for those interested in the craft of songwriting, an in-the-round session hosted by the highly sought-after artist-writer Ernest is not to be missed.

Additionally, there will be two live tapings of the Amazon Music podcast “Country Heat Weekly” with guests Tanya Tucker and Jelly Roll.

The Country Music Association offers various ticket packages and upgrades to cater to different preferences. The four-day pass, starting at $332.15 before fees via ticketmaster.com, grants access to Fan Fair X and A-list performances at Nissan Stadium throughout the festival. If you can’t commit to the full weekend, single-night tickets for shows at Nissan Stadium or Ascend Amphitheater are available at varying.

Check out the full CMA fest line-up here!