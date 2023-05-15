Reba McEntire Announced as Newest Coach on “The Voice”

After much anticipation and speculation, NBC has finally revealed the newest addition to the coaching panel of its hit reality TV competition series, “The Voice.” None other than country music icon Reba McEntire will be joining the show as a coach for Season 24. The announcement was made during NBC’s upfront presentation on Monday, creating a buzz among fans of the show.

Replacing long-time coach Blake Shelton, who announced his retirement from “The Voice” last year, McEntire is set to bring her wealth of experience and expertise to the big red chairs. Alongside McEntire, Season 24 will feature Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani as coaches. The upcoming season’s blind auditions will begin filming soon and are scheduled to air in the fall of 2023.

Reba McEntire is no stranger to “The Voice” and has been involved with the show in various capacities in the past. Most recently, she served as the mega mentor for all the coaches during the Season 23 knockouts. This marked her third appearance on the show, having previously assisted Team Blake in Season 1 and provided guidance to all four coaches in Season 8.

Blake Shelton’s departure from “The Voice” marks the end of an era. Shelton had been a part of the show since its inception, making him the only coach to have appeared in all 23 seasons to date. As for the other Season 24 coaches, John Legend is preparing for his eighth season, Gwen Stefani is returning for her seventh time, and Niall Horan will be back for his second consecutive cycle.

Meanwhile, Season 23 of “The Voice” is currently in full swing, with the live shows commencing on May 15th. The Top 8 artists will be performing live for the first time, vying for a spot in the highly anticipated finale. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artist in real-time, with the Top 5 results being revealed at the end of the night.

The remaining Season 23 finalists include Grace West and Noivas from Team Blake, Ryley Tate Wilson and Gina Miles from Team Niall, Sorelle and Ray Uriel from Team Chance, and Holly Brand and D.S. from Team Kelly. As the competition heats up, fans eagerly await the outcome of this season and the exciting debut of Reba McEntire as a coach in Season 24.