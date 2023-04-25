Sam Hunt And Wife Hannah Lee Expecting Baby #2

Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting their second child together. The couple, who have been married since 2017, are already parents to a daughter named Lucy.

The news was confirmed by Hunt himself during a recent interview. When asked about his plans for the future, Hunt revealed that he was looking forward to spending time with his family and preparing for the arrival of their second child.

“I’m just enjoying some time at home with my wife and daughter and getting ready to have another little one on the way here in a couple of months,” he said.

Hunt and Fowler’s relationship has been a source of inspiration for many of his fans, as he has often written songs about their love story. The couple first met in 2008 while attending the same high school in Georgia, but it wasn’t until years later that they reconnected and began dating.

Hunt has been open about his struggles with mental health and addiction, and has credited Fowler with helping him through some of his darkest moments. In an interview with People in 2020, he described his wife as his “rock” and said that she has been instrumental in his recovery.

As they prepare to welcome their second child, Hunt and Fowler’s fans are eagerly anticipating the new addition to their family. While they may be private about their personal lives, their fans are grateful for the glimpses they share and the inspiration they provide through their love story.

Congratulations to Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler on their upcoming arrival!