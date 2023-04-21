Fan Wins 200,000 From Luke Combs Scratch-Off

New York native Terrance Pertillar can now proudly say he is “Living Lucky” after winning $200,000 on a Luke Combs scratch-off ticket. Pertillar was in Oxford, North Carolina helping a friend move to Henderson, North Carolina when he purchased the ticket. As a fan of Luke Combs, Pertillar knew he had to buy the $5 ticket when he saw it at the Granville Food Mart while getting gas. He told North Carolina lottery officials, “I’m a fan of Luke Combs. I saw his ticket so I bought it.”

After scratching off the Living Lucky with Luke Combs ticket, Pertillar was amazed by the prize. “This is a once-in-a-blue-moon thing,” he said. “I was like, ‘Wow, is this real?'” He claimed his cash prize on April 17, 2023, at the North Carolina lottery headquarters, and after taxes, he took home $142,501.

Regarding the Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-offs, Pertillar is the first person to claim one of the five $200,000 prizes available. The tickets were launched in Wisconsin last summer and made available in 14 other states, including North Carolina, earlier this month.

Derek Gwaltney, the Founder & CEO of Atlas Experiences, said “Luke genuinely hopes one of his fans becomes $500,000 richer during his performance” through the Living Lucky with Luke Combs lottery. He added, “The intimate cash concert with Luke is truly like no other prize.”