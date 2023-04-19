Reba Announces New Album And Book

During Monday morning’s episode of the Today show, Reba McEntire shared information about her forthcoming lifestyle book, “Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.” The book will include a compilation of McEntire’s personal stories, lifestyle advice, recipes, and photographs, with a blend of humor and heartfelt moments. It is scheduled to be released on October 10th and is now available for purchase. McEntire will be joined by fellow Oklahoman, Garth Brooks, to discuss the project during a TalkShopLive livestream event at 6 p.m. CT on the same day.

In conjunction with the book, McEntire will also release an album titled “Not That Fancy.” The 14-track collection, produced by Dave Cobb, will feature acoustic versions of some of McEntire’s classic hits, as well as a new single called “Seven Minutes In Heaven.” The album is available for pre-order now and will be released on October 6th.

Not That Fancy track list:

1. The Fear of Being Alone

2. Consider Me Gone

3. Somebody Should Leave

4. How Blue

5. If You See Him, If You See Her with Brooks & Dunn

6. Till You Love Me

7. Seven Minutes In Heaven

8. The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia

9. Does He Love You with Dolly Parton

10. One Promise Too Late

11. The Last One To Know

12. New Fool At An Old Game

13. I’m A Survivor

14. Fancy