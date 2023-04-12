Granger Smith Leaving Country Music For Ministry

Country singer Granger Smith has made a heartfelt announcement, revealing that he’s embarking on a new career path away from music. The chart-topping artist behind hits like “Backroad Song” shared with his fans that he’s answering a higher calling and joining a ministry. In an Instagram post, he expressed his desire to glorify God in the best way possible and to serve his local church while allowing his pastors to guide him on his next steps.

After a successful 24-year music career, Smith is ready to step away, fueled by a strong desire to pursue ministry. He clarified that he won’t be starting a church or a crusade, but will be dedicating his efforts to his church near Austin, Texas. Citing inspiration from the Bible, specifically Mark 8, where Jesus spoke about denying oneself and taking up the cross to follow Him, Granger explained that he’s been reflecting on the self-gratifying nature of the music industry and realized it doesn’t align with his newfound passion for serving others.

Granger Smith expressed his excitement about this new direction, which will allow him to have a more personal and meaningful impact on individual lives. He recalled that the reason he initially started touring with music was to connect with people, and now he sees his ministry as an even more focused way to do that. Despite stepping away from music, Smith assured his fans that he’s not going anywhere and remains committed to making a positive difference in the lives of others.

This decision comes almost four years after the tragic loss of his 3-year-old son, River, in a drowning accident, which led Granger Smith to name his upcoming tour “Like a River” in honor of his late son. The tour is set to commence in Wisconsin and will be his final musical endeavor, concluding on August 26. Smith’s “Backroad Song” had previously made waves on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, spending 16 weeks and peaking at No. 49 in 2016.

Source: Granger Smith