Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Reclaims #1 On Billboard Hot 100

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” reclaims the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking the country singer-songwriter’s first chart-topping hit as a solo male artist without any accompanying acts in over 42 years since Eddie Rabbitt’s “I Love a Rainy Night” in 1981. Wallen’s song has spent a total of four weeks at No. 1, with its most recent reign fueled by 35.1 million streams (down 2%), 29.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 25%, earning the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award), and 10,000 downloads (up 1%) in the tracking week of March 31-April 6, according to Luminate.

“Last Night” also continues to dominate other charts, holding the top spot on the all-genre Streaming Songs chart for a fifth week, staying at No. 3 on the Digital Song Sales chart (after a week at No. 1), and climbing 30-21 on the Radio Songs chart. It has also gained traction on multiple radio formats, reaching No. 17 on the Country Airplay chart, No. 21 on Pop Airplay, and No. 23 on Adult Pop Airplay.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” has also topped the Hot Country Songs chart for a ninth week, making it the first song by a solo male artist without any accompanying acts to achieve this feat in over 42 years. The last time a solo male artist accomplished this was with Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” in 1975. In fact, only a handful of unaccompanied solo males have ever achieved multiple weeks at No. 1 on both the Hot Country Songs and Hot 100 charts, including Charlie Rich, Bobby Goldsboro, Jimmy Dean, Marty Robbins, and Johnny Horton. The last time a song achieved multiple weeks at No. 1 on both charts was Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in 2012. With its unprecedented success, “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen has etched its name in music history as a groundbreaking achievement in chart performance.