Dogs In Country Music

Country music artists are known for their heartwarming and relatable songs that often touch on themes of love, loss, and family. But did you know that many of these artists are also dog lovers? From rescuing strays to including them in their music videos, these country stars have shown us just how much their furry friends mean to them.
Chase Rice + Jack
Maren Morris + June
Kane Brown + Nash and Rambo
Luke Bryan’s Dogs + Choc and Boss
Kelsea Ballerini + Dibbs
Jon Pardi’s Dog, Cowboy
Ashley McBryde’s Dog, Opie
Dolly Parton + Billy
Brett Eldredge + Edgar
Carly Pearce + Johnny and June
