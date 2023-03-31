Country Concerts Happening In Indiana This April

These are the concerts happening in Indiana this April!

April 1

Luke Combs, Riley Green & Lainey Wilson | Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Apr 15

Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, Breland | Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center – South Bend , IN

Apr 21

Granger Smith & Earl Dibbles Jr. | Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana , IN

Riley Green | The Clyde – Fort Wayne, IN

Apr 22