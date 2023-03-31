Listen Live
Country Music News

Country Concerts Happening In Indiana This April

Published on March 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

concert

These are the concerts happening in Indiana this April!

April 1

  • Luke Combs, Riley Green & Lainey Wilson | Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Apr 15 

  •  Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress, Breland | Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center – South Bend, IN

Apr 21

  • Granger Smith & Earl Dibbles Jr. | Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, IN
  • Riley Green | The Clyde – Fort Wayne, IN

Apr 22

  • Lady A: Request Line Tour with Dave Barnes | Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close