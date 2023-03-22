On This Day: March 22, 1994 Tim McGraw Released His Album “Not a Moment Too Soon”

Tim McGraw’s second album, “Not a Moment Too Soon”, helped launch him to superstardom. Released on March 22 1994, the album debuted at number 13 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, but quickly climbed to the top spot and stayed there for an incredible 26 consecutive weeks.

“Not a Moment Too Soon” was the album that put McGraw on the map, and it was also the best-selling country album of 1994. The album features several of McGraw’s biggest hits, including “Indian Outlaw,” “Don’t Take the Girl,” and “Down on the Farm,” which all reached number one on the Billboard Country Singles chart.

In addition to its commercial success, Not a Moment Too Soon was also critically acclaimed. The Academy of Country Music named it Album of the Year in 1994, and it has since been certified six times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Check out Tim McGraw’s official music video of “Don’t Take The Girl” below