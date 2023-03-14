On This Day: March 14th, 1981 Final Show Of Live From The Grand Ole Opry Aired

The Grand Ole Opry is one of the most iconic venues in country music history, and for many fans, watching the live broadcast of the show on PBS was a beloved tradition. However, all good things must come to an end, and the final showing of Live From The Grand Ole Opry on PBS was aired on March 14,1981.

Live From The Grand Ole Opry was a celebration of country music and its roots, featuring performances from some of the genre’s biggest stars. It was a bittersweet moment for fans who had come to love the show and the sense of community it provided. However, while the televised segment may have come to a close, the spirit of the Grand Ole Opry lives on.

The Grand Ole Opry continues to be a vital part of the country music scene, and new generations of fans are discovering its magic every day. While the final showing of Live From The Grand Ole Opry on PBS may be a sad moment for longtime viewers, it is also a reminder of the incredible legacy of country music and the many talented performers who have graced the Opry stage over the years.

As the show came to a close, viewers were treated to a clip of Marty Robbins singing “El Paso,” a fitting tribute to a man who had been a regular performer at the Opry for many years. The song was a favorite of Robbins and he often used it to close out his Opry segment at midnight. It was a touching moment that captured the essence of what made the Opry so special.