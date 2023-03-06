On This Day: March 6, 1972 Dolly Parton Released Her Album ‘Touch Your Woman’

Dolly Parton’s 1972 album “Touch Your Woman” was a landmark release in the country music world. The album, which featured ten tracks, showcased Parton’s versatility as a songwriter and performer. The title track, “Touch Your Woman,” was a departure from the traditional country sound of the time, incorporating elements of rock and pop. The song was a hit, reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 41 on the Hot 100 chart.

Other standout tracks on the album included “My Heart Started Breaking,” a heartbreaking ballad about lost love, and “I Wanna Fall In Love,” a more upbeat love song. Parton also covered two classic country songs, “False Eyelashes” and “The Bridge,” showcasing her ability to breathe new life into old favorites.

What made “Touch Your Woman” especially significant was Parton’s message of female empowerment. At a time when women were often objectified and marginalized in the music industry, Parton was unapologetically feminine, singing about love, heartbreak, and the struggles and triumphs of being a woman.”Touch Your Woman” was a powerful statement from a trailblazing artist who continues to inspire generations of women in country music and beyond.