Brad Paisley Releases New Song ‘Same Here’ Feat. Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Brad Paisley releases new song ‘Same Here’ featuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This song released on the one year mark since the war in Ukraine. ‘Same Here’ brings the same soft acoustic strum sounds just like Paisley’s hit ‘She’s Everything’. In the song Zelenskyy comes in on the phone with Paisley. Zelenskyy states “I think we appreciate the same things – children, freedom, our flag, our soldiers, our people. The biggest treasure we have. And friends. And we’re proud of our army who defends our freedom and will defend our lives,”.

Paisley posted the album artwork on his instagram following the release and said in his caption “On this one year anniversary of the invasion, I’m reminded of the ways we are all so similar. Here is the first song available from my new project. This is “Same Here”. Featuring Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

Brad’s new album “Son Of The Mountains’ comes out later this year!

Listen to ‘Same Here’ below!