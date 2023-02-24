Listen Live
Source: Sherry Rayn Barnett/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty

On This Day: February 24th, 1992 Brooks & Dunn Release Single “Neon Moon”

This was their third single from the album Brand New Man. “Neon Moon” became Brooks & Dunn’s #1 single on the country charts for the third consecutive time!

Watch Brooks & Dunn perform “Neon Moon” in 1992 below

