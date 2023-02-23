Listen Live
On This Day: February 23, 1983 Willie Nelson Won Best Country Vocal Performance for “Always on My Mind”

Willie Nelson

Source: Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images / Getty

On This Day: February 23, 1983  Willie Nelson won at the 25th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Country Vocal Performance for “Always on My Mind”.

Listen to Willie sing it below:

