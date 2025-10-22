How To Dress As Your Favorite Country Singers For Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner and if your anything like me, you have yet to figure out what to dress up as.

Don’t stress, I got you covered! There’s no better costume than one modeled after one of your favorite country star’s signature looks.

Here are 6 ways to dress as your favorite country singers this year!

1. Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

This couple above understood the assignment perfectly and nailed the loved-up duos looks. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton better look out for all the look-a-likes on Oct. 31st

2. Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan

Love Country Music News? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

How can you look at the picture above and not melt a little bit? A mini Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan… come on! For the sake of spreading joy please dress your children up as these two country stars and tag us in the photos so we can see the resemblance!

3. Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

The ultimate country duet partners, the beloved Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. How could anyone forget their hit song, “Islands In The Stream”, As you can see, the couple above nailed the costume! Who wouldn’t want to dress up as the iconic duo!

4. Kacey Musgraves

As you can easily see from the photo above Kacey Musgraves knows how to pull off the disco-cowgirl look. Her outfits are always cute and fun which make for the perfect Halloween costume for anyone wanting to channel sparkly disco-cowgirl for the night. Grab some boots, DIY a sparkly cowgirl hat, throw on a cute outfit & you’re good to go!

5. Toby Keith and his red solo cup

If you have ever found yourself singing along to the hit song “Red Solo Cup” by Toby Keith, this is the costume for you. The perfect and punny costume to break out for this year!

6. Reba and Brooks & Dunn

Take a page out of Lady A’s book and dress up as the hit duo Brooks & Dunn and their favorite lady Reba! Take some pointers from the photo above and break out the wigs & mustaches to really pull off the look!

No matter which costume you choose have fun with it, stay safe, & be sure to tag us on socials so we can see all your creative costumes!