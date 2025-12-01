Ever Wonder How They Pick The Rockefeller Christmas Tree?

Tell us about your weird job…

Have you ever wondered how they choose the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City? Meet Erik Pauze, Head Gardener, aka tree scouter. For the last FOUR decades he has scouted the perfect tree for the annual holiday tradition. The 58-year-old Long Islander told The Post he scouts “easily” 100 trees in a six-state radius each year!

The 2024 winner that arrived Saturday is a 74-foot-tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce that is also 43 feet in diameter from the Berkshires village of West Stockbridge, Mass. The annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 during the live broadcast “Christmas at Rockefeller Center”.

And in case you were wondering, yes, he is in charge of picking his family’s tree every year!