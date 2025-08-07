Listen Live
The Country Playlist Every Tailgate Needs this Football Season

Published on August 7, 2025

The Country Playlist Every Tailgate Needs this Football Season

Get ready to amp up your tailgate party with the ultimate country playlist that every football fan needs this season! From high-energy anthems to sing-along classics, these tracks will keep the vibes strong and the spirits high as you gear up for the big game. Whether you’re rooting for your favorite team or just there for the fun, this playlist is your perfect pre-game soundtrack.

“Drinkin’ Town with a Football Problem” – Billy Currington

“The Boys of Fall” – Kenny Chesney

“Parking Lot Party” – Lee Brice

“Home Game” – Cole Swindell

“Country Nation” – Brad Paisley

“Friday Night” – Brantley Gilbert

