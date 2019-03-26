Listen Live

Brooks & Dunn are Making a Comeback, Dylan Scott & Wife Expecting a Baby, & MORE

Published on March 26, 2019

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brooks & Dunn are making a comeback just in time for the Spring, Dylan Scott & his wife, Blair, are expecting a baby, and the NFL is making a touchdown in Nashville for this year’s NFL Draft!

[WATCH] Cara’s catchin’ you up on what you missed this week in Country News Now:

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close