Country News Now | Kelsea Ballerini Joins the Grand Ole Opry, Luke Bryan Joins the NFL Draft, + MORE

Published on April 19, 2019

Kelsea Ballerini becomes the youngest member to join the Grand Ole Opry at age 25, Luke Bryan joins the NFL Draft, and believe it or not… ANOTHER BABY!

Cara’s keepin’ you in the loop on the latest Country News Now—don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE to HANK’s YouTube Channel here so you don’t miss a video!

