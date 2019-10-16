Breast Cancer Survivor Spotlight: Amanda Gomez

Amanda Gomez, 44, is an Indy Metro Police Officer who has worked on the Southside for 20 years and is a breast cancer SURVIVOR. Amanda’s married with 4 kids, 1 grandchild and 1 on the way—she loves spending time with her family, going to concerts, baseball games and reading.

“I was first diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago, and I’ve experienced two different forms. One in each breast… four years apart. I am 44 years old. And as a police officer, I’m used to fighting crime… but who knew I’d have to fight these battles? I like to think of my diagnosis as a gift, because I appreciate life a lot more. Doctors told me only 10 percent of patients have this occur. I can’t help but wonder where I’d be if I didn’t schedule my mammograms and just ignored those lumps. The exam confirmed my cancer the first time and found it the second time. So, I’m encouraging you to be an advocate for yourself as well. Don’t wait. Early detection really does save lives and Franciscan Health saved mine.”

We’re honoring Amanda Gomez and more breast cancer survivors & fighters at our Woman Crush Wednesday concert presented by Franciscan Health Cancer Center featuring Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Abby Anderson and Caylee Hammack on October 30th at 8 Seconds Saloon in Indianapolis.

$5 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Franciscan Health Foundation benefiting cancer patients.

LEARN MORE ABOUT AMANDA’S STORY:

What type of breast cancer did/do you have?

In 2014, she had Triple Negative, Stage 3, and in 2018 she was diagnosed with Estrogen Positive in opposite breast. Only 10{f08af400499f49ebebec43b71545de24d0cbb35d14a8bc084edd71717d793f40} of patients experience this diagnosis—both breasts, different cancers.

How did you find out you had breast cancer? Lump? Mammogram? Other?

2014: Diagnostic mammo found a lump the size of a lemon.

2018: Annual 3D mammo found a tiny lump.

What was your treatment plan? Lumpectomy, mastectomy, plastic surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, etc.?

2014: Chemo, surgery, radiation and reconstruction

2018: Mastectomy

Amanda currently has no signs of cancer!

Who were your caregivers at the Cancer Center?

Drs. Rager, Sharma, Eaton and Gillespie

What are some of the high/low points during your journey?

HIGHS:

Met amazing people along journey

“It was a gift because I appreciate life a lot more.”

LOWS:

Losing hair and side effects of chemo

Why would you recommend Franciscan Health for cancer treatment?

Amanda saw struggles that her friends faced at other facilities and felt super fortunate. “I felt my team was always 100{f08af400499f49ebebec43b71545de24d0cbb35d14a8bc084edd71717d793f40} sure and there was never any conflicting info,” Amanda explained. “They were good communicators with me and each other. Every time I went to treatment they laughed with me. I forgot what I was there for.”

Amanda keeps up with several staff members on Facebook today!

What advice would they give to women about cancer prevention?

“Nutrition, exercise and being aware of your body. Advocate for yourself!”

Photo Credit: LenaSkor / Getty Images, Franciscan Health / Amanda Gomez