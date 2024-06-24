Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Welcome Baby Boy!

Cue the confetti and grab your cowboy hats because Kane Brown and his lovely wife Katelyn have just expanded their adorable family! The cute couple welcomed their third child and first son, Krewe Allen Brown, on June 18.
Sticking to their family tradition, Krewe joins big sisters Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane, keeping the “KB” initials alive and well.
Kane, who’s already embraced being a “girl dad,” can’t wait to toss a baseball or shoot hoops with his new little buddy. Congratulations to the Brown family on their latest hit—baby Krewe!
