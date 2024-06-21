Post Malone Drops Collab With Blake Shelton

Post Malone is officially in his country era. The superstar announced his country debut “F-1 Trillion” will drop August 16th. By now you are familiar with his number one smash with Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”, so what can he do to top it? How about a new collab with Blake Shelton? Take a listen to “Pour Me A Drink” below and let us know what you think.
-
Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
-
George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024
-
Zach Bryan Setlist: The Quittin Time Tour '24
-
HARDY Setlist: Quit!! Tour
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Tyler Childers Setlist: Mule Pull Tour