Post Malone Drops Collab With Blake Shelton

Published on June 21, 2024

Spotify House at CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1

Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty

Post Malone is officially in his country era. The superstar announced his country debut “F-1 Trillion” will drop August 16th. By now you are familiar with his number one smash with Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”, so what can he do to top it? How about a new collab with Blake Shelton? Take a listen to “Pour Me A Drink” below and let us know what you think.

