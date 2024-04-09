59th Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations List

This morning on The Bobby Bones Show, they announced who’s up for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards! And guess who’s leading the pack? Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen, they’re the ones to beat this year.

Luke Combs snagged a massive eight nominations! I’m talking Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year – you name it! Plus, he’s got a Music Event of the Year nom with Riley Green for their hit collab, “Different ‘Round Here.”

Megan Moroney’s rocking six nods, making her the top gal, with Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year among them.

Then there’s Morgan Wallen, also with six noms, including Album of the Year for “One Thing At A Time” and Single of the Year for “Last Night.”

And hey, shoutout to Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson, all with five nominations each. Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis aren’t far behind, bagging four noms each.

Mark your calendars for May 16th! That’s when the 59th ACM Awards, known as “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” will be streaming live exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. It’s gonna be a blast celebrating the best in country music!

Check out the full list of nominees below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

Higher – Chris Stapleton Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

Leather – Cody Johnson Producers: Trent Willmon Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment



SINGLE OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))