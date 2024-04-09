59th Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations List

This morning on The Bobby Bones Show, they announced who’s up for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards! And guess who’s leading the pack? Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen, they’re the ones to beat this year.
Luke Combs snagged a massive eight nominations! I’m talking Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year – you name it! Plus, he’s got a Music Event of the Year nom with Riley Green for their hit collab, “Different ‘Round Here.”
Megan Moroney’s rocking six nods, making her the top gal, with Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year among them.
Then there’s Morgan Wallen, also with six noms, including Album of the Year for “One Thing At A Time” and Single of the Year for “Last Night.”
And hey, shoutout to Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson, all with five nominations each. Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis aren’t far behind, bagging four noms each.
Mark your calendars for May 16th! That’s when the 59th ACM Awards, known as “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” will be streaming live exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. It’s gonna be a blast celebrating the best in country music!
Check out the full list of nominees below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Flatland Cavalry
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kassi Ashton
- Ashley Cooke
- Hannah Ellis
- Kylie Morgan
- Megan Moroney
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- ERNEST
- Kameron Marlowe
- Dylan Scott
- Conner Smith
- Nate Smith
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Neon Union
- Restless Road
- Tigirlily Gold
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))
- Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
- Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs
- Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville
- Higher – Chris Stapleton
- Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton
- Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
- Leather – Cody Johnson
- Producers: Trent Willmon
- Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC
- One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
- Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett
- Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini
- Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
- Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
SINGLE OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))
- Burn It Down – Parker McCollum
- Producer: Jon Randall
- Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
- Fast Car – Luke Combs
- Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
- Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville
- Last Night – Morgan Wallen
- Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome
- Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
- Need A Favor – Jelly Roll
- Producer: Austin Nivarel
- Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville
- Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis
- Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
- Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
New Country Cash!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
BREAKING NEWS: Morgan Wallen Arrested
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour
-
The Best Bracket In Town: Burgers!
-
Enter To Win: Tim McGraw VIP Experience
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day