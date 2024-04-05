Colt Ford Hospitalized After Heart Attack: Stable in ICU

Colt Ford was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack shortly after his performance in Arizona this week. Despite the scare, his team assures fans that he’s holding on.

According to reports, Colt Ford is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. The incident occurred after his show at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert on Thursday night. His representative informed TMZ that his condition is currently stable.

Colt Ford’s health has been a concern since he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myasthenia Gravis in 2022. Although it’s unclear if there’s a direct connection between the autoimmune condition and his heart attack, it’s being considered as a potential factor.

A prominent figure in the country-rap genre, Colt Ford has achieved significant success throughout his career. Notably, he gained widespread recognition for his rendition of Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem,” which has amassed over 927 million streams worldwide. Additionally, Ford has secured five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, with his album “Declaration of Independence” reaching the number one spot in 2012. His 2014 release, “Thanks for Listening,” also made waves by entering the Top 10 of the Top 200 chart and claiming the top position on the Billboard Rap & Independent charts. Furthermore, his collaboration with Jamey Johnson on “Cold Beer” earned him a nomination at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Fans and well-wishers are hoping for Colt Ford’s swift recovery and sending him their best wishes for a speedy return to health. Get well soon, Colt!