Listen Live
Entertainment

[ WATCH ] Rhett Akins’ Son, Brody, Steals Hearts with Grand Ole Opry Debut

Published on April 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Rhett Akins with Wife Sonya and Son, Brody; Photo Courtesy Instagram

Source: Rhett Akins with Wife Sonya and Son, Brody.

Rhett Akins, Thomas Rhett’s Dad, recently created a heartwarming family memory at the iconic Grand Ole Opry, and it wasn’t just his performance that stole the show. During his set, Akins made a special moment by inviting his four-year-old son, Brody James, to take the stage and showcase his budding musical talent.

In a heart-melting display of fearlessness, Brody charmed the audience with his rendition of the beloved Christian hymn, “Jesus Loves Me.” With no hint of stage fright, the young talent confidently sang out the spiritual lyrics, captivating the crowd with his sweet vocals. Proud father Rhett Akins stood by, watching with admiration as his son made his Grand Ole Opry debut in style.

The crowd’s reaction was nothing short of adoration, as they showered Brody with applause and cheers. This special moment not only showcased Brody’s musical potential but also underscored the depth of musical talent that runs in the Akins family.

As the next generation of the Akins family continues to make its mark on the music scene, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Brody’s musical journey unfold. With such a memorable debut at the Grand Ole Opry, it’s clear that Brody James is destined for greatness, following in the footsteps of his talented father and carrying on the legacy of musical excellence for generations to come.

WATCH below!

 

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
NCC
Entertainment

New Country Cash!

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

burger
Entertainment

The Best Bracket In Town: Burgers!

morgan wallen
Entertainment

Morgan Wallen Last Chance Ticket Stop!

2013 CMA Music Festival - Day 1
Music

Behind Tim McGraw’s ‘Highway Don’t Care’ with Taylor Swift & Keith Urban

Tim McGraw
Entertainment

Enter To Win: Tim McGraw VIP Experience

Scotty McCreery and his mother on his wedding day
Country Music News

Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day

elvis
On This Day

Elvis Presley’s Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close