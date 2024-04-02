Listen Live
Entertainment

WATCH: Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson’s Emotional ‘Save Me’ Duet Lights Up iHeartRadio Awards

Published on April 2, 2024

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson totally owned the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with their epic duet of “Save Me.” The crowd went wild for their performance, and it’s no wonder – they really poured their hearts into it. With just a few candles lighting up the stage, they sang their hearts out, showing off their incredible voices and genuine storytelling skills.

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Jelly Roll started things off, setting the mood with his powerful voice. Then, he passed the mic to Lainey, who absolutely nailed her part, proving why she won the iHeartRadio Country Song of the Year.

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Related Stories

Together, they belted out the chorus, making their way toward each other for an emotional hug at the end. It was a moment that left Jelly Roll a little choked up, and honestly, we were all feeling it.

These two definitely stole the show!

[ WATCH their performance below! ]

