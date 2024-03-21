Dierks Bentley “American Girl” Music Video

The music video for Dierks Bentley’s rendition of the Tom Petty classic “American Girl” is out. The song is instantly familiar and sonically fresh, thanks to the bluegrassy instrumental addition of the banjo and the mandolin. Dierks’ version serves as a sneak peek into the upcoming tribute album, “Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty.”

Other names lending their vocals on some of the biggest songs in Petty’s catalog include George Strait, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton and many more. “Petty Country” is set to arrive May 31st.

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty

1.) “I Should Have Known It” – Chris Stapleton

2.) “Wildflowers” – Thomas Rhett

3.) “Runnin’ Down a Dream” – Luke Combs

4.) “Southern Accents” – Dolly Parton

5.) “Here Comes My Girl” – Justin Moore

6.) “American Girl” – Dierks Bentley

7.) “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” – Lady A

8.) “I Forgive It All” – Jamey Johnson

9.) “I Won’t Back Down” – Brothers Osborne

10.) “Refugee” – Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11.) “Angel Dream #2” – Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson

12.) “Learning to Fly” – Eli Young Band

13.) “Breakdown” – Ryan Hurd featuring Carly Pearce

14.) “Yer So Bad” – Steve Earle

15.) “Ways to Be Wicked” – Margo Price and Mike Campbell

16.) “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” – Midland

17.) “Free Fallin’” – The Cadillac Three featuring Breland

18.) “I Need To Know” – Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

19.) “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Rhiannon Giddens featuring Benmont Tench

20.) “You Wreck Me” – George Strait