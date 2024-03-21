Listen Live
Entertainment

Dierks Bentley “American Girl” Music Video

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The music video for Dierks Bentley’s rendition of the Tom Petty classic “American Girl” is out. The song is instantly familiar and sonically fresh, thanks to the bluegrassy instrumental addition of the banjo and the mandolin. Dierks’ version serves as a sneak peek into the upcoming tribute album, “Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty.”

Other names lending their vocals on some of the biggest songs in Petty’s catalog include George Strait, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton and many more. “Petty Country” is set to arrive May 31st.

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty

1.) “I Should Have Known It” – Chris Stapleton

2.) “Wildflowers” – Thomas Rhett

3.) “Runnin’ Down a Dream” – Luke Combs

4.) “Southern Accents” – Dolly Parton

5.) “Here Comes My Girl” – Justin Moore

6.) “American Girl” – Dierks Bentley

7.) “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” – Lady A

8.) “I Forgive It All” – Jamey Johnson

9.) “I Won’t Back Down” – Brothers Osborne

10.) “Refugee” – Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11.) “Angel Dream #2” – Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson

12.) “Learning to Fly” – Eli Young Band

13.) “Breakdown” – Ryan Hurd featuring Carly Pearce

14.) “Yer So Bad” – Steve Earle

15.) “Ways to Be Wicked” – Margo Price and Mike Campbell

16.) “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” – Midland

17.) “Free Fallin’” – The Cadillac Three featuring Breland

18.) “I Need To Know” – Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

19.) “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Rhiannon Giddens featuring Benmont Tench

20.) “You Wreck Me” – George Strait

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
NCC
Contests

New Country Cash!

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Big Machine Label Group Showcases Talent at 2024 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville
Entertainment

Dierks Bentley “American Girl” Music Video

burger
Entertainment

The Best Bracket In Town: Burgers!

Scotty McCreery and his mother on his wedding day
Country Music News

Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day

The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Music

Peyton Manning Would Pretend to Play Guitar with Kenny Chesney

elvis
On This Day

Elvis Presley’s Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana

Music Survey HANK FM
Entertainment

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close