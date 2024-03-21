Dierks Bentley “American Girl” Music Video

The music video for Dierks Bentley’s rendition of the Tom Petty classic “American Girl” is out. The song is instantly familiar and sonically fresh, thanks to the bluegrassy instrumental addition of the banjo and the mandolin. Dierks’ version serves as a sneak peek into the upcoming tribute album, “Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty.”
Other names lending their vocals on some of the biggest songs in Petty’s catalog include George Strait, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton and many more. “Petty Country” is set to arrive May 31st.
Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty
1.) “I Should Have Known It” – Chris Stapleton
2.) “Wildflowers” – Thomas Rhett
3.) “Runnin’ Down a Dream” – Luke Combs
4.) “Southern Accents” – Dolly Parton
5.) “Here Comes My Girl” – Justin Moore
6.) “American Girl” – Dierks Bentley
7.) “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” – Lady A
8.) “I Forgive It All” – Jamey Johnson
9.) “I Won’t Back Down” – Brothers Osborne
10.) “Refugee” – Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson
11.) “Angel Dream #2” – Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson
12.) “Learning to Fly” – Eli Young Band
13.) “Breakdown” – Ryan Hurd featuring Carly Pearce
14.) “Yer So Bad” – Steve Earle
15.) “Ways to Be Wicked” – Margo Price and Mike Campbell
16.) “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” – Midland
17.) “Free Fallin’” – The Cadillac Three featuring Breland
18.) “I Need To Know” – Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
19.) “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Rhiannon Giddens featuring Benmont Tench
20.) “You Wreck Me” – George Strait
-
New Country Cash!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
The Best Bracket In Town: Burgers!
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Peyton Manning Would Pretend to Play Guitar with Kenny Chesney
-
Enter To Win: Cody Johnson Tickets + Pre-Show Hang With Justin Moore
-
The Top Ten Selling Country Songs of All-Time