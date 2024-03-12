Morgan Wallen Breaks Garth Brooks’ Record

Morgan Wallen’s album “One Thing At A Time” has clinched a remarkable feat, breaking Garth Brooks’ long-standing record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a country album. Billboard reported that Wallen’s album has now spent 19 nonconsecutive weeks at the top spot, surpassing Brooks’ record previously set by “Ropin the Wind” in 1991-92.

Since its debut on March 18, 2023, “One Thing At A Time” has consistently dominated the charts, never ranking lower than No. 6 throughout its 53-week presence. The album made its initial 12-week reign from March to June, reclaimed the throne for three consecutive weeks in June and July, and has since seen intermittent returns to the top position in October, January, and February.

Notably, in its latest week, the album garnered an impressive 68,000 U.S. equivalent album units and amassed 89.63 million on-demand official streams, according to Luminate (per Billboard). Wallen’s achievement places him among an elite group of musical legends who have spent at least 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, including Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis, Prince, M.C. Hammer, and Whitney Houston.

“One Thing At A Time,” released on March 3, 2023, marked Wallen’s first full-length release since his 2021 album “Dangerous: The Double Album.” The 36-track collection has produced several chart-topping hits, including “Last Night,” “Thought You Should Know,” and “You Proof.” Wallen’s ascent to the top of the charts solidifies his status as a powerhouse in the country music scene.