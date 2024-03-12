Listen Live
Entertainment

Morgan Wallen Breaks Garth Brooks’ Record

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2023 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Morgan Wallen’s album “One Thing At A Time” has clinched a remarkable feat, breaking Garth Brooks’ long-standing record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a country album. Billboard reported that Wallen’s album has now spent 19 nonconsecutive weeks at the top spot, surpassing Brooks’ record previously set by “Ropin the Wind” in 1991-92.

Since its debut on March 18, 2023, “One Thing At A Time” has consistently dominated the charts, never ranking lower than No. 6 throughout its 53-week presence. The album made its initial 12-week reign from March to June, reclaimed the throne for three consecutive weeks in June and July, and has since seen intermittent returns to the top position in October, January, and February.

Related Stories

Notably, in its latest week, the album garnered an impressive 68,000 U.S. equivalent album units and amassed 89.63 million on-demand official streams, according to Luminate (per Billboard). Wallen’s achievement places him among an elite group of musical legends who have spent at least 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, including Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis, Prince, M.C. Hammer, and Whitney Houston.

“One Thing At A Time,” released on March 3, 2023, marked Wallen’s first full-length release since his 2021 album “Dangerous: The Double Album.” The 36-track collection has produced several chart-topping hits, including “Last Night,” “Thought You Should Know,” and “You Proof.” Wallen’s ascent to the top of the charts solidifies his status as a powerhouse in the country music scene.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
NCC
Contests

New Country Cash!

cody
Contests

Enter To Win: Cody Johnson Tickets + Pre-Show Hang With Justin Moore

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Scotty McCreery and his mother on his wedding day
Country Music News

Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day

elvis
On This Day

Elvis Presley’s Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana

2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Country Music News

Kane Brown and Katelyn Choose A Name For Their Son

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals
Country Music News

Toby Keith’s Resilience: Faith and Fortitude in His Stomach Cancer Battle

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close