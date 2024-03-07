Shania Twain Gets The Barbie Treatment

Shania Twain has been chosen as a 2024 Barbie role model. To celebrate International Women’s Day, Mattel has created a one-of-a-kind Shania Barbie—to honor her work breaking down barriers and inspiring women to accomplish their dreams. Other honorees this year include actresses Helen Mirren and Viola Davis. Shania says she is honored:

“I take being a role model seriously because I know the impact one can have on somebody else’s life can be negative or positive. I choose to aim for the positive.”