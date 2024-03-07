Shania Twain Gets The Barbie Treatment

Shania Twain has been chosen as a 2024 Barbie role model. To celebrate International Women’s Day, Mattel has created a one-of-a-kind Shania Barbie—to honor her work breaking down barriers and inspiring women to accomplish their dreams. Other honorees this year include actresses Helen Mirren and Viola Davis. Shania says she is honored:
“I take being a role model seriously because I know the impact one can have on somebody else’s life can be negative or positive. I choose to aim for the positive.”
-
New Country Cash!
-
Franklin Theme Composer Reacts to Beyoncé's "Texas Hold ‘Em" Controversy
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Enter To Win: Cody Johnson Tickets + Pre-Show Hang With Justin Moore
-
WATCH: Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson's 'I Will Always Love You' Duet
-
Lainey Wilson Used to Be a Hannah Montana Impersonator