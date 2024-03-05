Cody Johnson Scores Billboard #1 with Heartfelt Hit “The Painter”

Cody Johnson kicks off the year on a high note as his touching single, “The Painter,” secures the top spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. This marks his second chart-topper following “‘Til You Can’t.” The song, certified gold, also becomes Johnson’s most streamed track yet, with a whopping 200 million global streams.

Crafted by Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, and Ryan Larkins, and produced by Trent Willmon, “The Painter” offers a glimpse into Johnson’s latest album, “Leather,” released in November 2023. While Johnson didn’t pen the heartfelt lyrics, the song deeply resonates with him, celebrating the unwavering support of a significant other during tough times. For Johnson, that special person is his wife, Brandi, who has been his rock through his bull riding days and now his music career.

The song’s inspiration stems from songwriter Ryan Larkins’ own love story, dedicated to his wife of 15 years. Upon learning about the song’s success, Larkins expressed gratitude on social media, acknowledging everyone involved in bringing the song to life, including Johnson.

Apart from “The Painter,” tracks from the “Leather” album are also gaining traction, notably Johnson’s latest single, “Dirt Cheap,” which is making waves on country radio with nearly 55 million global streams. Johnson continues to captivate audiences on his headline tour, “The Leather Tour,” with upcoming shows across the country, starting March 15 in Indianapolis.

For fans eager to catch Johnson live, tickets are available now at www.codyjohnsonmusic.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

“The Leather Tour” 2024:

3-10 Plant City, FL Strawberry Festival+

3-15 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3-16 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena @ BJCC SOLD OUT

3-22 Worcester, MA DCU Center

3-23 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

4-12 Lexington, KY RUPP Arena SOLD-OUT

4-13 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

4-20 Georgetown, TX Two Step Inn Festival

4-25 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena SOLD OUT

4-26 Spokane, WA Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

4-27 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

5-2 Calgary, AB The Scotiabank Saddledome

5-4 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Ent & Sports Complex

5-17 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

5-18 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

5-31 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

6-1 Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast Jam+

6-13 Bloomington, IL Tailgate N’ Tallboys+

6-14 N. Lawrence, OH The Country Fest+

6-28 Bristol, TN Country Thunder Bristol+

6-29 Kennesaw, GA Fifth Third Stadium

7-11 Ft. Loramie, OH Country Concert @ Hickory Hills Lakes+

7-13 Chicago, IL Windy City Smokeout+

7-19 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses Festival+

7-20 Monticello, IA Great Jones County Fair+

8-2 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree+

8-3 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre+

8-9 Oro-Medante, ON Boots & Hearts Music Festival+

8-10 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

8-17 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

9-21 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium “Cody & Friends” SOLD OUT

+Cody Festival dates