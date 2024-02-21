Listen Live
Country Music News

A Country Debut Fit For A Queen

Published on February 21, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

This ain’t Texas but this is HUGE: Beyonce has made history with her debut country single “Texas Hold ‘Em”. Not only did she have the most added song at country radio, she’s also now the first Black woman in the history of modern music to have the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart.

Did I mention that this is her debut country single? More music from Queen B. is set to arrive with her country themed project “Act II” on March 29th.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close