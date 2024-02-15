Listen Live
Morgan Wallen Set to Shake Up Nashville with New Broadway Bar

Published on February 15, 2024

Morgan Wallen has made headlines once again, this time not for his chart-topping hits, but for a new venture in the heart of Nashville. The Tennessee native recently revealed plans to open his own bar called “Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen” on the iconic Broadway strip, adding a touch of his Southern charm to the city’s vibrant nightlife scene. As anticipation builds among fans and locals alike, Wallen’s venture promises to bring a fresh twist to Music City’s renowned entertainment district.

