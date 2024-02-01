Listen Live
Cole Dunbar

Keith Urban Teases New Music 

Published on February 1, 2024

Keith Urban

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Keith Urban has a new album coming in 2024 It’ll be his first new music in two years, and we just got a sneak peek.  He released two new teasers.

Check out the clip he posted on Facebook here. 

 

Then he posted a clip to Instagram and revealed the title. It’s called “Straight Line”, and you won’t have to wait too much longer to hear the rest of it.

-Cole

