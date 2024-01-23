Chris Young Arrested After Altercation with Alcohol

Chris Young was taken into custody at a Nashville bar on Monday night following a confrontation with agents from the Alcoholic Beverage Commission. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred at Tin Roof in midtown during a compliance check by the agents. After the check, Young began following the agents, questioning them, and recording their interactions.

The situation escalated when they moved to the nearby Dawg House, where Young and his group continued to follow them, resulting in a hostile atmosphere. The affidavit states that Young engaged with patrons and the bartender at the Dawg House and prevented officers from leaving once they had completed their duties.

During the confrontation, Young allegedly struck one of the officers on the shoulder. It took two officers to physically restrain the country singer. The report notes that Young’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and his speech was slurred during the incident.

Chris Young has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest. He has since been released from custody.

It’s worth mentioning that Chris Young recently announced the upcoming release of his “largest album yet,” titled “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” scheduled for release in March. Despite the recent arrest, he was also seen at Bootlegger’s on Music City’s lower Broadway during Nashville’s recent snowstorm, where he took the stage to perform some of his hits.