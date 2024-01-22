Brooks & Dunn Announces Electrifying REBOOT 2024 Tour

The dynamic duo, Brooks & Dunn, is set to embark on their highly anticipated REBOOT 2024 Tour, marking their fourth consecutive run of this sensational journey. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, the best-selling duo in music history, revealed the exciting news on social media today (Jan. 22), igniting fervor among their devoted fanbase.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off the musical spectacle in West Palm Beach, FL on May 3. With over 20 dates spanning across the United States and Canada, Brooks & Dunn promise an unforgettable experience for concertgoers.

Known for their show-stopping energy, the duo plans to deliver a career-spanning set list that encapsulates their remarkable journey in the music industry. From timeless classics like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “My Maria” to heartfelt hits like “Believe,” each night will be a celebration of their impressive catalog, boasting 20 No. 1 hits and over 30 million albums sold since the early 1990s.

As fans eagerly anticipate the tour, excitement has already flooded the comment section of the announcement. One enthusiastic fan declared, “Hands down, Reboot was the best concert I’ve ever been to,” echoing the sentiments of many who continue to be captivated by the enduring brilliance of Brooks & Dunn.

Get ready as Brooks & Dunn bring their iconic sound to a city near you, promising a tour that surpasses expectations and solidifies their legendary status in the world of country music.